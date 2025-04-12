Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 97 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,331,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.62.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

