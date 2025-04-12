Genesis Energy, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Genesis Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 86.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $725.55 million during the quarter.

GEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEL

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.