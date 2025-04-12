APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 102,100 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

