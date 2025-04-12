APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197,758 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $51.89 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

