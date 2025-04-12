APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.