APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
