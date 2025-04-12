Invesco Ltd. Acquires 20,085 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,012,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $233,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 100,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

