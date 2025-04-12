Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,213,426 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $185,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

