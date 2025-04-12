Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,401,573 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443,538 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,401,573 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $224,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,506,297 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $98,406,000 after acquiring an additional 262,227 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,475,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,208 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $63.40 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,652,100.29. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

