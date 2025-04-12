2,181 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 45,791 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 90,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $283,039.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,801.88. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $910,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 805,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,867.56. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,884 shares of company stock valued at $31,659,701 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $27.13 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

