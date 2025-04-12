Invesco Ltd. Buys 187,058 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $215,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.27.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

