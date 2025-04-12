Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.