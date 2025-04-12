Invesco Ltd. Has $218.99 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $218,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in NICE by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $238.13.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

