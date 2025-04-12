Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,164 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

