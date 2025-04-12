Qtron Investments LLC Buys 4,311 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $4,078,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 266,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.86 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

