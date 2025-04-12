Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up 3.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $43,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.39.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $349.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.48 and a 200 day moving average of $330.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

