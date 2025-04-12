Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %
IDXX opened at $390.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Delta Air Lines: This Phoenix Can Rise From the Ashes
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review — 04/07 – 04/11
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.