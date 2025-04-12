Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDXX opened at $390.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

