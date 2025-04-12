Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,515 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,896,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupang by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,292,000 after buying an additional 2,566,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,973 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,388,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $35,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Coupang Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CPNG opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

