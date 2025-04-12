Ceeto Capital Group LLC Purchases 9,090 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

