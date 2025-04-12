Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.60 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 274.98 ($3.60), with a volume of 6180279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.48).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.73) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273 ($3.57).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOC

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 8.2 %

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 85.32%.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.