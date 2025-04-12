PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$31.50 to C$28.00. The stock traded as low as C$21.97 and last traded at C$24.26, with a volume of 763116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.40.
PSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
