Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Up 20.3% – What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) shares shot up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. 2,511,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.03%.
Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.
