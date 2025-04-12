Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.12 and last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 190579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRE. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.10.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRE

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,965.50. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,372.26. In the last three months, insiders have bought 44,500 shares of company stock worth $343,408. Corporate insiders own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.