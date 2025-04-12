Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Up 22.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) were up 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets cut Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.33.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.48%.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.