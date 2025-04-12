EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

