SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital cut shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SpringBig Price Performance

SBIG opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. SpringBig has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.65.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

