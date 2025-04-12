SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital cut shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
SBIG opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. SpringBig has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.65.
