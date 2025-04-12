First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 997,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $40,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

FDL opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $44.35.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

