Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 604.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 555,656 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,506,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $152.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $190.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

