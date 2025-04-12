Aviva PLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $8,572,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 308,852 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $19.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

