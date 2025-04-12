Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,680,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $219.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $183.58 and a 52-week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

