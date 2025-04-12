Aviva PLC Invests $538,000 in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 13.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.