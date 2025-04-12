Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

