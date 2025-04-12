NFP Retirement Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $25,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of FNOV opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

