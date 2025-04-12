NFP Retirement Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $350.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

