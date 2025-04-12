Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lowered by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of VOT opened at $233.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
