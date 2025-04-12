StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

