Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,665,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

