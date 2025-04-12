Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $193.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.18. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

