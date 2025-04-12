Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
