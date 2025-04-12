Piper Sandler Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $280.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $330.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.79.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $261.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Dnca Finance raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

