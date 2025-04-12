iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 9,065.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

