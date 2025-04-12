JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $31.01 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $573,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,354,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,798,021.12. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,866,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,757,894.57. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,104 shares of company stock worth $15,587,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365,376 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 797,949 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 965,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

