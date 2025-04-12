Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $400.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $329.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.97 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total transaction of $1,399,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at $19,837,054.30. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,332 shares of company stock worth $33,442,107. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,430,000. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 17.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

