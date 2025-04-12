UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in UniFirst by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average of $197.09. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $243.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.