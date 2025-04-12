Heritage Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,950 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.87.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.82. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

