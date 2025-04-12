Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,747 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.14 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $601.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

