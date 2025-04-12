California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 1352678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

