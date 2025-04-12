Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 772979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VTS. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk raised Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 351.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 125,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 96,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vitesse Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 530,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

