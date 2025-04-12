Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 388701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3,912.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

