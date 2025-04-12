Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

CART has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. FBN Securities started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,360. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,094. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 178,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $11,723,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.