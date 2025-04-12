Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1132260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 1,987.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 335,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 160,536 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 83,217 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $3,434,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.